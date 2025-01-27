The Magic of Terry Pratchett comes to Milton Keynes

Marc Burrows on stage for 'The Magic of Terry Pratchett'

Author, comedian and Terry Pratchett fan, Marc Burrows invites audiences to continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark comic fantasy Discworld series with a beautiful tribute coming to the Stables on 14th February

The Magic of Terry Pratchett - a multimedia theatre show by Marc Burrows is coming to The Stables in Milton Keynes on Friday 14th February 2025.

In 2020, Marc penned the first ever biography of Sir Terry. The book received critical acclaim, won a Locus Award and was embraced by fans. This live multimedia show, based on the book, was then created with the full endorsement and support of Narrativia, the company founded to protect and promote the late author’s work in association with his estate. Over the past 12 months, it has sold over 10,000 tickets across the UK.

The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a comic lecture in which Burrows explores Pratchett's influences, his rise to fame, impact, and unique life, becoming one of the most beloved storytellers of all time. From the national treasure’s days as a school librarian, to his time as a trainee journalist, to his untimely death in 2015 and in keeping with Pratchett’s own style, the show is a gently comic celebration and exploration of his work. It also seriously examines his death, and the activism he was involved with toward the end of his life surrounding dementia treatment and the right- to-die; an important part of his story and legacy.

In addition to using the framework of the ‘The Magic of Terry Pratchett’ book, the show incorporates additional elements of Rob Wilkins’ official biography, ‘Terry Pratchett: A Life in Footnotes’, (A Sunday Times Bestseller) as well as licensed media.

Sir Terry Pratchett OBE is one of the world’s most widely read authors. Conventions dedicated to his work are held globally every year. His works have been translated into 40 different languages, sold 100 million copies and have been performed on stage on seven continents. John Lloyd was right when he said, “of all of the dead authors in the world, Terry Pratchett is the most alive”.

Marc Burrows often writes on culture and social issues for The Guardian, New Statesman, Big Issue and Independent and his Edinburgh Fringe shows include ‘The Ten Best Songs of All Time’ and ‘Mind Your Head’.

Now Marc is bringing his hit show to The Stables Theatre in Milton Keynes on Friday 14th February 2025.Tickets available from: Sables.org/event/the-magic-of-terry-pratchett-1