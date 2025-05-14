The many voices of Bletchley Park

MAP 13PP: The many sites of the Whaddon Web (Toru 2024) This is an extract from the book The Intelligence Zone © Alan Biggins 2024placeholder image
A talk on local history, of global importance - by Alan Biggins

Date & Venue: 1st June 14:00 – 16:30 at The Vinson Centre, University of Buckingham

Step into the shadows of history with “The Many Voices of Bletchley Park,” an exclusive event hosted by the University of Buckingham, spotlighting the unsung heroes and hidden stories behind one of Britain’s most secret wartime operations. Learn about MI6’s secret WW2 broadcasting stations in this area; the many voices of Bletchley Park. A tale of generals, spies and saboteurs – James Bond for real in Buckingham’s back garden! Including a demonstration of a period radio station.

Whether you're a student of history, a tech enthusiast fascinated by early computing, or simply someone who appreciates stories of courage, secrecy, and intellect, this event will provide a rare window into a world that helped shape the modern age.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from one of Britain’s leading intelligence historians as he brings to life the many voices that made Bletchley Park a cornerstone of Allied success.

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-many-voices-of-bletchley-park-tickets-1347888614129?aff=oddtdtcreator

