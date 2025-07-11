The multi award winning 'UK Careers Fair' to host event in Milton Keynes on August 27th!

Interact with both local and national companies.

Aimed at job seekers of any background or industry as well as those contemplating a change of career, this FREE EVENT runs from 10am - 2pm. The venue is The Leonardo Hotel, MK9 2HP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Discover new career possibilities!

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!