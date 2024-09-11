The Parks Trust September Events

Enjoy what autumn has to offer in our green spaces As we bid farewell to summer, there’s still plenty to enjoy out and about courtesy of The Parks Trust, the charity caring for MK’s parks. Across almost 50 different parks there’s so much to do, including free and low-cost events as well as the huge choice of free play areas, leisure routes, trim trails and world-class outdoor artworks!

Woof Walk

Wednesday 11 September 10am – Tattenhoe Valley

Come and join us at Tattenhoe Valley for a fun and interesting Woof Walk. Woof Walks are suitable for all ages, tickets are limited and bookable in advance at £1 per dog.

An Introduction to Bancroft Roman Villa

Heritage Open Days:

An Introduction to Bancroft Roman VillaWednesday 11 September, 4.30 and 6pm at Bancroft Park

As part of Heritage Open Days programme we're inviting people to come along and learn a bit about the Bancroft Roman Villa and the surrounding area. There are two sessions to choose from: 4:30pm and 6pm and the event is free but must be booked in advance. This short walk will last up to about an hour and will give you an introduction to the site, and the findings that were made during the excavations. Meet at the car park off Constantine Way in Bancroft Park.

Gyosei TrailFriday 13 September, 2 - 3pm at Canal Broadwalk

Another of our Heritage Open Days events is taking place at the Grand Union Canal, where you can take a walk and discover the beautiful and unique Gyosei Art Trail.

We are the proud custodians of this public art trail which has been created for residents to enjoy. Each of the eight pieces relates to themes of Japanese connections, canal history and local history. This event is free and all ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Milton Keynes Pride Festival

Saturday 14 September, 12 noon - 11pm at Campbell Park

Get ready to dance, sing & spread love at this free event as we celebrate diversity & equality at the 5th Anniversary of PRIDE in Milton Keynes. For further information about the event head to the website.

Great Linford Park History Talk

Saturday 14 September, 3pm at Great Linford Manor Park

Join us for a fascinating journey through local history as we discover more about Great Linford Park and its evolution over time.

This talk is free but donations to the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park are welcome. It’s open to all ages and no booking is required, just turn up and enjoy!

Community Volunteering: Great Linford Manor Woodchip Path

Saturday 14 September, 10am, Great Linford Manor Park

If you’re curious about what our volunteers get up to here at The Parks Trust, then why not join us for this free community volunteering taster session, where we will be re-laying a woodchip path to help maintain access in the wilderness area. This session is free and open to all ages.

Discovery Stroll Ashland Lake

Tuesday 17 September, 2pm, Ashland Lakes

Join us on a short, guided walk at Ashland Lakes on Tuesday 17th September from 2pm as part of our Discovery Strolls Programme. This event is free and all ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult.

MK Festival of Food

Saturday 21 September, 10am - 6pm, Campbell Park

MK Festival of Food returns to Campbell Park on Saturday 21 September 2024 10am to 6pm. For further information, head to their website.

International Day of Peace Service

Saturday 21 September, 10am, Milton Keynes Rose

Everyone is welcome to service to the Milton Keynes Rose for International Day of Peace on Saturday 21 September at 10am. The service will begin with placing of Ukrainian Crown of Flowers followed by singing from the One Voice Choir. Readings will follow and then the opportunity to add a message of peace and hope to the International Day of Peace pillar.

Accessible Guided Walk: Ashland Lakes

Sunday 22 September, 11am - noon, Ashland Lakes

Join our friendly staff on this free, exploratory guided walk of Ashland Lakes. With the route designed to be accessible for walking and wheeling, all adults are welcome to attend.

Parks and Ride Shenley Wood

Sunday 29 September, 11am, Shenley Wood

For any keen cyclists, you won’t want to miss this month’s Parks & Ride at Shenley Wood, one of our amazing ancient woodlands. This is a free event and suitable for all ages.

Cycle September is a month-long celebration of cycling across the UK. Whether you're biking to school, commuting to work, or just exploring leisure routes, we’d love to see you out and about on your bike. Milton Keynes boasts a distinctive cycling network, exciting pump tracks, training opportunities, and active cycling groups. September offers plenty of chances to kickstart your cycling adventure and enjoy the local parks.

David Lewis, Recreation & Volunteer Engagement Coordinator at The Parks Trust says “this is a really exciting opportunity to engage young people with cycling in the city’s parks, our network of routes and Redways, and sustainable transport options - all whilst having fun in the saddle”.

Regular events

If you’re looking to keep your family occupied at the weekends, or even during the week, our parks make for great entertainment! We hold lots of regular events for the whole community, including:

Tree Tots every Thursday morning at Howe Park Wood, offers 50-minute nature play sessions for pre-schoolers.

Great Linford Manor Park Guided Walks last 90-minutes and occur twice monthly, the second Friday at 10.30am and the last Sunday at 2pm. On Saturday 14 September, there will be two walks taking place at 11am and 1pm.

5 Ways Cafe at St. Andrew's Church at Great Linford Manor Park is a dementia-friendly community café on the second and fourth Tuesday every month, 11am – 1pm.

Head to theparkstrust.com/events to find out more about upcoming parkland events.