The Patch MK says the sunshine has helped them open to record crowds

This summer, flower fields are taking over Instagram feeds more than ever before and there seems to be a trend taking shape.

One notable example is The Patch MK run by husband and wife Ros and Joe Gurney, which has seen a record number of visitors since opening a little over a week ago.

The Patch MK is a working farm which has been in the Gurney family for generations and is situated just outside Milton Keynes.

It boasts 500,000 sunflowers and 50 million wildflowers and is already drawing crowds, eager to capture the beauty of the fields before harvest at the beginning of September.

It seems the surge in popularity of flower fields on social media is helping attractions like The Patch MK across the country as Instagrammers post photos of beautiful bouquets as well as themselves in amongst the colours.

The rise of pick-your-own flower fields on Instagram, combined with the recent sunny weather, has significantly boosted their appeal. Ros Gurney says that people who visit the Patch MK love to pick flowers to take home to create their own bouquet, which then often ends up on Instagram.

The unique sculptures, giant handcrafted photo frame, and the vintage tractor that they have at The Patch MK help with those posts.

The number of people visiting flower fields and maize mazes has grown but there is also potentially another reason sending us out into nature.

Amid rising global unrest and a rise in violence in the last few weeks throughout the UK, people, especially families are increasingly seeking out stress-relieving activities.

Flower fields offer a serene escape, providing families with a calming environment. The therapeutic benefits of spending time among flowers and navigating maize mazes are well-documented and are known to contribute to improved mental health and reduced stress levels.

It's not just flowers that The Patch MK offers. The farm is fully interactive for children. The maize mazes combine sensory play with good old-fashioned fun.

Now the summer holidays are in full swing the children who visit The Patch MK are enjoying playing with handmade instruments in the musical maze which was built by Hampshire percussionists. These instruments are tuned to the pentatonic scale, so they’ll always sound amazing no matter how they’re played.

The new Labyrinth of Illusions maize maze is a must-try for all ages. Visitors enter through a shrinking room based on the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryfilmwhich then pops you out into The Labyrinth of Illusions.

The anti-gravity room is a 20 ft long room built on a 20-degree tilt and there is also a 9ft vortex spinning tunnel, built in America and shipped over, which gives you the feeling of being turned upside down. It is the UK's largest living optical illusion and features over 37 individual optical illusions.

The attractions do not stop there, in the central play and entertainment hub there are over 18 different attractions for all to enjoy. From unique family favourites such as the famous and ever so slightly competitive duck race to Rodeo hoopla, mini golf and more.

The Patch MK also houses the UK’s first timber climbing structure made from sustainable materials and zero concrete as well as slides. The wet and wild barrel train is always a firm favourite with all ages as children and parents venture off on a trip around the fields

On top of all this, The Patch MK is offering yoga in the flower fields and live music on certain Saturdays throughout the summer.

As people look for ways to unwind and find joy this summer, flower fields like The Patch MK offer a picturesque and therapeutic retreat. With their Instagram-friendly features and the allure of nature, these fields are more than just a fleeting trend.

For more information on The Patch MK please click here.