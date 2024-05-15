The stage adaptation of The Syndicate comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Syndicate, based on the smash-hit critically acclaimed BBC One drama that entertained millions of viewers, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 28 May - Sat 1 Jun.

Bringing three generations together, star of stage and screen Gaynor Faye and her son, Oliver Anthony, are to join the cast of the world premiere UK stage tour of The Syndicate, written by Gaynor’s mum, the legendary, Kay Mellor.

This new comedy-drama – also directed by Gaynor – is based on the smash-hit critically acclaimed BBC One drama that entertained millions of viewers over four series.

The funny and moving stage adaption – written by BAFTA Award winner Kay Mellor just before her untimely passing in 2022 - is based on the first TV series and tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat. Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing’s for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate members forever.

Gaynor Faye said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage. The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it’s fitting that this production is a real family affair, as we welcome Oliver to the company too. I know that he will make an amazing addition to the cast.”

Oliver Anthony said: “Having acted in series four of The Syndicate TV show and worked with my grandmother, playing the role of Jamie, in development workshops of the play, I’m chuffed to bits to be making my stage acting debut alongside my mum in my grandmother’s final play. This production is in honour of her and all she achieved and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the character of Jamie and hopefully doing her proud.“

Gaynor is one of the nation’s best-loved actresses and her many acting credits include roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, series four of the BBC’s The Syndicate and numerous stage tours including Calendar Girls and Band of Gold.

Oliver Anthony makes his stage-acting debut in the role of Jamie. His TV acting credits include the award-winning My Left Nut, Fat Friends and series four of the BBC’s The Syndicate.

As previously announced, the star cast also features Samantha Giles and Brooke Vincent. Samantha, known to millions as Bernice Blackstock in the hugely popular long-running soap Emmerdale – plays the role of Denise. Samantha recently exited the soap after 14 years, with her character going on the run to avoid her debt. She will be joined by Brooke Vincent as Amy. Brooke is best known to TV viewers as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, a role that she played from 2004-2019, and has recently been hosting the Drivetime show for Hits Radio. Due to unforeseen medical reasons, Max George is unable to perform in The Syndicate.

The Syndicate cast is completed by Rosa Coduri-Fulford, Jade Golding, William Ilkley, Jerome Ngonadi, Benedict Shaw and Connor James-Ryan.

The Syndicate follows in the footsteps of BAFTA winner Kay Mellor’s hugely successful TV-to-stage adaptions of Fat Friends – The Musical and Band of Gold, which were collaborations between Kay’s company Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions. Kay was one of the UK’s most iconic female TV writers, with numerous other credits including In The Club and Girlfriends.

The Syndicate is also produced by Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions in association with JAS Theatricals.