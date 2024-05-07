The University of Buckingham speaker series: A new and better foreign policy for Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clare Short, is a British politician who served as Secretary of State for International Development from 1997 to 2003.

She resigned in 2003 due to opposition to the Iraq War and authored “An Honourable Deception?” in 2004. Post-Parliament, she chaired the Cities Alliance, worked with Africa Humanitarian Action, and supported the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.

This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building Auditorium. There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.

Follow the link to register your interest https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/810281522847?aff=oddtdtcreator