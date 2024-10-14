The University of Buckingham speaker series: My Life in Lockdown: Living with Agoraphobia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a screening of My Life in Lockdown: Living with Agoraphobia, followed by a Q&A session hosted by the Vice-Chancellor

Kady Braine studied Multi-Media Journalism at Bournemouth University, which paved the way for her first role with the Olympic Broadcasting Committee during the London 2012 Olympics. Following this incredible experience, she launched her own photography and videography business, which she successfully ran until joining the BBC in 2017.

Her personal experiences with grief have fuelled a deep passion for opening conversations around bereavement and loss. Through her podcast, 'Goodness Gracious Grief', she's explored these sensitive topics, helping to foster a more open dialogue around emotional healing.

Most recently, she's been dedicated to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health through SELF-UK C.I.C (Supporting Every Life Forward), a community interest company she co-founded. Our mission is to make mental health support more accessible and universally understood. As part of this initiative, she's been developing a user-friendly, comprehensive directory of mental health services across the UK. With NHS waiting times often too long, this resource aims to ease the burden by connecting people to national support groups, community initiatives, and local services, empowering individuals to find the help they need before a crisis unfolds.

*Please note this film contains themes of suicide*

Follow the link to register your interest https://shorturl.at/p5DrJ The event is free to attend. For further information please email e-mail [email protected].