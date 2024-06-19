The University of Buckingham to host hustings ahead of election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Buckingham will host a hustings event for Buckingham and Bletchley General Election candidates in the Vinson Building Auditorium on Thursday, 27 June, from 6-7 pm. .

This event is open to all, offering a valuable opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates on the issues that matter most

Candidates will present their policy statements before opening the floor to questions from the audience. This is your chance to engage with the candidates and get answers to your pressing questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor James Tooley said, “We are pleased to be able to host and offer this opportunity for local people to meet candidates. It will be a great opportunity to visit the university and hear from those hoping to be elected this year. For local people who haven’t been to the university for a while, or even ever, this is a great time to visit us at the Vinson Building – we look forward to welcoming you.”

The University of Buckingham

The candidates attending are:

Amanda Onwuemene (Green Party)

Callum Anderson (Labour)

Ray Brady (Independent)

Jordan Cattell (Reform)

Iain Stewart (Conservative)

Dominic Dyer (Liberal Democrats)

Anyone who would like to ask a questions is requested to submit it to [email protected] understanding that it may not be possible to accommodate them all.

Please register for your place here