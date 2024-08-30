"The Vicar of Dibley" comes to Stantonbury Theatre this November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a trip to the quirky village of Dibley with Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy!

Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy (MKTOC) are back doing what they do best – making audiences laugh to classic comedy and this time they’re entertaining us with more tales from the “Vicar of Dibley”.

What is it all about?

Vicar Geraldine Granger is approaching a milestone birthday and the parishioners gift her an evening at a speed date to find love. While she is unsuccessful in her search there, a new arrival in the village soon catches her attention.

The Dibley Parish Council

Is there a mutual spark of attraction there? Will Geraldine finally get to walk down the aisle or will the other quirky inhabitants of Dibley mess things up for her? Will there be a holy wholly happy ending?

Packed with all your favourite characters from the TV show (and reuniting the cast of our previous three ‘trips’ to Dibley), this very funny play is adapted from the Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer’s original TV series and by arrangement with Tiger Aspect Productions.

Where and when?

The show runs from 12th to 16th November at Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes. Links to the theatre box office along with all the information you need are online at www.mktoc.co.uk

Vicar Geraldine and Alice Tinker

MKTOC are always good value for money, and with tickets at just £18 (£16 concessions), you’re assured of a great evening suitable for all comedy fans! Previous sell out shows have included ‘Fawlty Towers’, ‘Blackadder’, ‘Porridge’, ‘the Vicar of Dibley’, ‘Bleak Expectations’ and ‘Allo Allo’.