The World Of Narnia comes to Milton Keynes Theatre this July with The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The spectacular UK & Ireland tour of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe stops off in Milton Keynes Theatre for performances from Tue 22 - Sat 26 Jul.

The celebrated production of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which was loved by audiences and critics alike during its recent West End run, has embarked on a major new tour of the UK & Ireland to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the publication of C.S. Lewis' novel.

Award-winning Katy Stephens plays The White Witch. Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company, with whom she is an Associate Artist. Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC’s Histories Cycle, where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs. Macready.

Katy Stephens said: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to life for audiences. They won’t believe their eyes and ears! For two and a half hours, they’ll be completely transported. It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening – a show that will captivate both adults and children alike. The level of talent on stage is incredible. I’ve been in awe of the stunning musicianship, beautiful dancing, and powerful performances. I’ve laughed, I’ve been moved, and I feel so privileged to be part of this production. I know the audience will feel the same way. Above all, it’s a beautiful, powerful, and truly magical show – the warmest, most enchanting spectacle you could imagine.”

Playing the Pevensie Children are Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

The cast is completed by: Archie Combe (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin) Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing) Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel), Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.’

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr. Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson.The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Original Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Original Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Fight Director is Jonathan Holby, the Illusionist is Chris Fisher, the Musical Director is Ben Goddard, the Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz. The Associate Director is Pip Minnithorpe, the Associate Lighting Designer is Emily Irish, the Associate Director and Associate Puppetry Director is Oliver Grant, Associate Magic and Illusions is by Spooky Nyman, the Associate Fight Director is Owain Gwynn, the Associate Movement Director is Jasmin Colangelo, the Production Manager is Phoebe Bath, and the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Chris Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

