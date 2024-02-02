Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich historian, author and storyteller David Tonge, the Yarnsmith of Norwich, headlines Tales Tattled & Told at the Crown Inn in Stony Stratford with 'Beguiling for Beginners, a celebration of cunning men and women, coney catching and all manner of counterfeit craftiness.'

'A lone trickster wanders the road, wearing many different disguises. Sometimes a priest, sometimes a potter, and sometimes a pedlar of wares. From pots to pardons, potions to pins, he sells them all occasionally, but always he gifts lies.'

Hosted by the newly-decloaked 2023 Bard of Stony Stratford, Lynette Hill! Our amazing cast of performers will include Stephen Hobbs, Terrie Howey-Moore, Peter Boyce and Craig Hudson, aka Billy Nomad, the 2024 Bard of Stony Stratford!

With the wonderful music of the acoustic choir Gracenotes!

This event is meant for ages 16 and older. Parking is free outside the Crown. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 start. Tickets are £8 online and at the door.