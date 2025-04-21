The Youth and Politics Podcast - A Podcast encouraging young people to engage with politics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new podcast has emerged in Milton Keynes, bringing a fresh, youthful perspective to the political world.

The podcast is run by young people for young people, aiming to make politics understandable and relatable. In conversation with Cody and Carrera - the hosts - the podcast discusses a variety of topics that impact young people locally in Milton Keynes, nationally, and worldwide.

During a time when the political world can seem daunting, complex, and overwhelming, the podcast is on a mission to make politics more accessible and easier for the younger generations to comprehend. By combining engaging discussions with a youthful perspective, the podcast hopes to inspire and empower the next generation of political thinkers and leaders.

“Our goal is simple: we want to help young people see how politics impacts their lives and encourage them to get involved. We believe that understanding politics shouldn’t be a difficult task. It should be something that feels real, understandable and engaging,” said Cody.

Podcast host with first guest Adeola

The Youth and Politics Podcast is proving that the future of politics lies in the hands of young people. Although aimed at young people, the podcast engages everyone - regardless of their demographic - and invites them to get involved in the political realm.

The podcast has grown in the local community and is now being recognised for its hard work and dedication. The podcast is proud to announce that it has reached the finalist stage in the MK Inspiration Awards, under the ‘Content Creator’ category.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled to have made it this far,” said Carrera. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but seeing the positive response from our listeners has made it all worth it. We hope that our listeners continue to support us, and we’d appreciate it if people cast their vote for us for this amazing award.”

Voting for the MK Inspiration Awards is now open, and the podcast team urges listeners and supporters to put their votes towards them in the ‘Content Creator’ category. You can show your support by visiting the MK Inspiration Awards website and voting today. (https://mkinspirationawards.co.uk/contest/content-creator/)

Carrera with podcast guest Alex

To tune in and hear the latest episodes, available on YouTube and Spotify.

Stay connected on their social media for updates! All social media platforms and contacts are linked below:

Cody and Carrera in an upcoming episode.

Instagram: @youthandpoliticspodcast

TikTok: @youthpol