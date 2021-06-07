Cast revealed for debut tour of Bedknobs and Broomsticks coming to Milton Keynes Theatre

The cast for the Bedknobs and Broomsticks production flying to Milton Keynes this summer, has been revealed.

From September 15-19, a live production of the iconic Disney film will run at the Milton Keynes Theatre.

The world premiere of the production is scheduled for the month prior, when the UK tour of the fantasy show is kick-started at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle on August 14.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Throughout the UK and Ireland tour, Dianne Pilkington will star as Miss Eglantine Price, in the role immortalised on film by Angela Lansbury. Charles Brunton has been announced as the man playing Emelius Browne.

The musical will be directed by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

West End veteran, Pilkington's credits include Les Miserables, Wicked, Mamma Mia and Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.

Brunton has starred in the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda both in the West End and on Broadway. Other credits include Love Never Dies, Chess and Scrooge.

The rest of the company includes Mark Anderson, Jessica Aubrey, Georgie Buckland, Kayla Carter, Jonathan Cobb, Jacqui Dubois, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Sam Lupton, Rob Madge, Vinnie Monachello, Nathaniel Morrison, Conor O’Hara, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Robin Simoes Da Silva, Emma Thornett and Susannah Van Den Berg.

The Rawlins children will be played by Dexter Barry, Izabella Bucknell, Haydn Court, Poppy Houghton, Evie Lightman and Aidan Oti.

The original songs featured in this show come from the Sherman Brothers who also worked on Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

New music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill, will feature in this new working of the 1970s film.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is the story of three orphaned Rawlins children who are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead. Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.