Don't miss Hitchcock suspense thriller at Milton Keynes Theatre

Fans of crime thrillers, most notably by the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, should not miss the classic Dial M for Murder when it stops off at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Made famous by Hitchcock’s world-renowned film of 1954 starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland, the iconic Dial M for Murder will leave audiences spellbound as the protagonist becomes more tangled in the web of his own making.

The production stars TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers, West End star (Little Voice), no.1 chart-topping recording artist and X Factor finalist.

Dial M for Murder begins a week long at Milton Keynes Theatre on October 26

When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Also starring Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) who performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard in this ultimate masterclass in suspense, the play is guaranteed to entwine audiences with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

The tour arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday, October 26, for a one-week run. The new production of Frederick Knott’s stage and screenplay is directed by Anthony Banks, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, Girl on a Train, enthralled audiences at Milton Keynes Theatre in January 2019.

Performances: Tue 26 - Sat 30 Oct 2021 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: From £13

General bookings: 0844 871 7615

Access bookings: 0333 009 5399

Group bookings: 0207 206 1174