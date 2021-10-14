Julia Donaldson's children's classic comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

The much-loved stage adaptation of What the Ladybird Heard, from bestselling children’s author Julia Donaldson, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next month.

With live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore the show is a treat for the whole family. It can be seen from November 24-27.

The tour kicked off at Birmingham Hippodrome following the highly anticipated West End season at The Palace Theatre this summer, welcoming family friendly live entertainment back to theatres.

James Mateo-Salt and Nikita Johal, appear in What the Ladybird Heard, at Milton Keynes Theatre,from November 24-27

Author Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, said: "It’s fantastic to see one of my most-loved children’s books, What the Ladybird Heard, returning to the stage, both in the West End and around the UK.

"After such a hard year it’s important that we can provide creative escapism for young children, and this stage show will do just that. I can’t wait to get back to the theatre and see it myself. I believe audiences are in for a treat."

Illustrator and Show Design Consultant Lydia Monks added: "It’s always a thrill to see my illustrations burst into life on stage and I’m very excited to be involved in this project. Theatre is an important tool for children’s creative development, and I believe this show is the perfect outlet.

"I look forward to transporting everyone to the farm for a fun family adventure."

What the Ladybird Heard is a fantastic introduction to theatre for little ones. Packed with plenty of audience participation and full of laughs this retelling of the classic children’s book is the tale of one quiet ladybird on her quest to save the day.