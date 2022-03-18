Leighton Buzzard Drama Group promises a treat for the audience as they prepare for The Anniversary

Verbal jousting and cruel barbs laced with comedic moments are on the cards with Leighton Buzzard Drama Group’s production of The Anniversary.

The award-winning group is bringing Bill McIlwraith’s play to the stage at the town's Library Theatre on April 7-9.

It is the 1960s and the main character ‘Mum’ is ferociously possessive and determined to keep her sons close. But she faces a challenge from her daughter-in-law, Karen, who plans to emigrate to Canada, and also from her favourite son’s brand new fiancée, Shirley. In this case of jealous mothering as a black art: who will prevail?

The Anniversary

Ann Kempster (director) said: "I read this play a number of years ago and immediately knew that I wanted to direct it. The Anniversary is a peach of a play: cringeworthy, funny, uncomfortable and an all-round jolly good watch, so you are in for a treat, especially as we have such a talented and hard-working young cast."

Bill McIlwraith was a successful TV screenwriter with shows such as Two’s Company, and Seconds Out starring Robert Lindsay. The Anniversary was turned into a successful film version in 1968 starring Bette Davis (complete with eye-patch!) and Sheila Hancock.