Mary Poppins is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for a four week run in 2025

The award-winning musical Mary Poppins is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for a four-week run in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the stories of PL Travers and the 1964 Walt Disney film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the tale of nanny Mary Poppins arrival on Cherry Tree Lane is set to feature spectacular choreography, some incredible special effects and memorable songs.

Among the songs you can expect to hear are favourites from the film including Jolly Holiday, Step Back In Time, Feed The Birds and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Casting for the musical will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Poppins runs from Wednesday, October 29 through to Saturday November 22 2025, with evening performances of the show starting at 7.30pm.

Matinees will take place on Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm and on Sundays at 2pm.

You can visit Milton Keynes Theatre website to book tickets, which start at £15.