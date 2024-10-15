Mary Poppins is coming to Milton Keynes - and it’s going to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:34 BST
Mary Poppins is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for a four week run in 2025
Mary Poppins is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for a four week run in 2025
The award-winning musical Mary Poppins is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for a four-week run in 2025.

Based on the stories of PL Travers and the 1964 Walt Disney film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the tale of nanny Mary Poppins arrival on Cherry Tree Lane is set to feature spectacular choreography, some incredible special effects and memorable songs.

Among the songs you can expect to hear are favourites from the film including Jolly Holiday, Step Back In Time, Feed The Birds and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Casting for the musical will be announced at a later date.

Mary Poppins runs from Wednesday, October 29 through to Saturday November 22 2025, with evening performances of the show starting at 7.30pm.

Matinees will take place on Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm and on Sundays at 2pm.

You can visit Milton Keynes Theatre website to book tickets, which start at £15.

