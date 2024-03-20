Milton Keynes Performing Arts Students shine in electrifying performance at The Stables Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ultimate Classic Rock Show performed at The Stables Theatre in Milton Keynes as part of their current sold-out tour of the UK featuring classic rock tributes from legends past and present. The tour first visited Milton Keynes in 2020 and featured The Rock Show Choir and now, students were once again hand-selected to take part in the performance. The renowned Stables Theatre saw the students performing alongside fellow rock enthusiasts for an evening filled with renditions of iconic rock anthems, reminiscent of the same energy and vibrancy they wowed audiences with earlier in 2020.

The Stagecoach students, renowned for their dedication and affinity for rock and roll accompanied key performers with electrifyingly accurate renditions of classics, leaving the audience buzzing “with memories to last for a lifetime” noted someone involved in the production. “The choir got the biggest cheer of the night and deservedly so!” highlighted one audience member, commenting on the musical prowess of the students.

A parent of a student taking part in the performance said “To see her perform in that environment, giving it her all and absolutely loving it was without a doubt the proudest I have felt as a dad.”

The show continued captivating the audience with unmatched energy with the choir cementing their talent in keeping up with seasoned musicians and singers. A dynamic rendition of 'School’s Out For Summer' and a mash-up of 'We Love Rock n Roll and We Will Rock You’ was a memorable performance and a hit with the audience.

The Stagecoach Milton Keynes East students' stellar performance at The Stables Theatre is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the exceptional training provided by Stagecoach Performing Arts.

Stagecoach Performing Arts opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, it has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential. Provided with the support and dedication of the experienced Principals, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all its exciting opportunities.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes for six to 18-year-olds.