Milton Keynes Theatre launches new Academy with classes starting this autumn

Milton Keynes Theatre has launched its brand-new Academy, providing high quality performing arts training to young people aged four-14 in a series of classes, workshops, and holiday projects.

The weekly youth theatre classes will be led by a DBS certified drama specialist, who will take pupils on a journey of creativity, self-expression and confidence building to develop essential performance and life skills.

Alexandra Snell, senior creative learning manager, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Milton Keynes Theatre Academy in our incredible venue, giving young people the opportunity to learn a wide variety of theatre skills from industry professionals and gain access to careers insight as part of their training.”

New Milton Keynes Theatre Academy welcomes youngsters of all abilities and backgrounds

Milton Keynes Theatre Academy comprises of three groups, taking place on Tuesdays in the theatre’s studio space:

Prologue (Ages 4-6): 4pm – 4.45pm

Act 1 (Ages 7–10): 5pm – 6pm

Act 2 (Ages 11-14): 6.15 – 7.30pm

Free trials are available to give prospective students a taste of what to expect from the course. No auditions are necessary to take part, and the course welcomes youngsters of all abilities and backgrounds.