Percy Jackson Musical coming straight to Milton Keynes from West End run joining Bodyguard and Mary Poppins in stellar new season line-up

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is coming straight to Milton Keynes Theatre from its West End run and joins the likes of The Bodyguard and Mary Poppins in a stellar new season line-up that’s been announced.

Haunting TV show Inside Number 9 is brought to the stage while Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s 2:22 A Ghost Story returns as well as Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile brings another iconic Hercule Poirot tale to Milton Keynes too. It has been a thrilling 2025 at Milton Keynes Theatre so far with some of the most iconic musicals and plays returning to the city, along with comedy, dance and much more.

The good news for theatre-goers is that the excitement shows no sign of slowing down with the rest of the year promising more where that came from.

Fans of musicals can fill their boots in Milton Keynes over the next few months. The season kicks off with the return of the captivating classic Blood Brothers, quickly followed by The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, straight from its West End run.

The Percy Jackson Musical comes to MK straight from its West End run. Photo: ATG

What MK Theatre described as ‘the musical equivalent of the finest vintage champagne’ returns to the city too in the form of Top Hat.

The Bodyguard brings some of the greatest hit songs of all time back to the MK stage and the season continues with Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s spectacular production of Mary Poppins for four weeks.

The show is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical than ever before. MK Theatre says it will feature dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

Suspense and thrill-seekers can look forward to some gripping plays too.

The Bodyguard The Musical is coming to the MK stage. Photo: ATG

Inside Number 9 - Stage/Fright brings the genius of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith to the stage before 2:22 A Ghost Story returns with Dooley and Clifton starring.

Death on the Nile sails onto the stage for audiences to enjoy another Poirot murder mystery.

For dance fans there will be Cirque Éloize - iD RELOADED (direct from Canada), as well as the global cultural sensation that is Riverdance 30: The New Generation.

If it is laughs you are after then there is some great comedy coming up too.

Mary Poppins will run for four weeks at MK Theatre. Photo: ATG

A-List comedians such as Stewart Lee and Dara Ó Briain are on their way, as well as a combination of stars in one night thanks to Comedy Cow Presents October’s Prime Cut.

Music-based performances include Queen by Candlelight, Fisherman's Friends, The Drifters, Adam Ant, and Michael Starring Ben.

For families there will be Bluey's Big Play, the Olivier award-nominated live stage show that features brilliantly created puppets and is packed with music, laughter, and fun!

Older audiences can look forward to one-night appearances from cricketer Stuart Broad and actress Miriam Margolyes.

All of that action comes before Milton Keynes Theatre’s yearly pantomime returns, with iconic comedian, TV and musical theatre star Brian Conley returning to the city for Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

"With riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts and international circus acts, Goldilocks and the Three Bears promises to sweep the whole family away with a pantomime spectacular that’s just right!” an MK Theatre spokesman said.

In a look ahead to 2026, you won’t be stuck in second gear even if it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year. Because FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is coming to MK along with Dear England, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Matthew Bourne's Production of The Red Shoes, Legally Blonde, and many more.

You can find out more and book tickets on the ATG website.