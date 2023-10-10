Pictures: EastEnders star Brian Conley gets into character with cast of this year's Milton Keynes panto Cinderella

You must go to the ball! Cinderella comes to Milton Keynes this winter

The cast of Cinderella, this year’s pantomime in Milton Keynes, assembled in full costume ahead of the upcoming winter production.

This year’s panto at Milton Keynes Theatre is headlined by veteran performer and Eastenders actor Brian Conley.

Conley, who is playing Buttons, was pictured alongside Cinderella, the two Ugly Sisters, Prince Charming, and other key characters in the Milton Keynes countryside.

Across 2023 and 2034, Milton Keynes residents can see Cinderella between 9 December through to 14 January.

Conley is completely at home on the stage, the lifelong performer has appeared in award-winning West End musicals and recorded five musical albums. He has a record eight Royal Variety Performance’s on his CV and has been seen in over 35 pantomimes.

He last visited Milton Keynes Theatre in 2017 for that year’s pantomime, earlier this year the 62-year-old announced his exit from Eastenders, after two years on the ever-popular soap opera.

When his casting was announced in May, Conley said: “Panto is a truly magical experience every year, and I can’t wait for the magic of Cinderella to begin this Christmas! I loved being in panto in Milton Keynes in 2017 and can’t wait to be back on the stage there!”

Cinderella is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, whose chief executive Michael Harrison added: “It’s always a real honour to announce Brian Conley in panto. He’s the ultimate showman, combining hilarious comedy, stunning vocals and an awesome stage persona, to make his performance as Buttons second-to-none.”

“With Brian leading the cast, Cinderella at Milton Keynes Theatre is guaranteed to be a show packed with laughter for all the family.”

Emma Sullivan, theatre director at Milton Keynes Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Wonderful Brian Conley back to the theatre in Cinderella this year. Brian is a firm favourite with Milton Keynes Pantomime audiences who we know will bring all the panto magic and laughs we know and love. We can’t wait for the season to start and look forward to seeing you all there.”

Local photographer Jane Russell captured Conley and co in action, you can relive the fun from the photoshoot by clicking through the below gallery:

