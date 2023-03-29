Review: Captivating Milton Keynes Theatre show The Sacrifice spoke a universal language

Milton Keynes Theatre show The Sacrifice was ‘captivating’ and ‘spoke a universal language’.

That’s according to reviewer Shahnaz ‘Shiny’ Hussain as she gives the lowdown on Dada Masilo’s show:

Following her acclaimed re-imagining of Stravinsky’s ballet ‘Giselle’ in 2019, award-winning South African choreographer Dada Masilo known for her distinctive and pioneering interpretations of classical ballet, brings her company of incredible dancers to perform her latest masterpiece - ‘The Sacrifice’, to stage, on her latest whirlwind tour of the UK.

Dada Masilo’s ‘The Sacrifice’

Inspired by her own experience as a student, of dancing a small section of Pina Bausch’s THE RITE OF SPRING, with its complex and challenging rhythms, ‘The Sacrifice’ explores the topic of ancient ritual through the story; telling of the sacrifice of a virgin chosen to dance herself to death.

An extraordinarily beautiful weave of African and European, classical and modern, ‘The Sacrifice’ is based on the traditional ‘Tswana’ rhythmic and expressive Botswanan dance of Dada’s native culture and heritage. This is blended with an original score; organically produced alongside the movement and performed live on stage by its animated musicians.

I was truly wowed by the commitment of the cast, who delivered such an exhilarating performance. This, combined with an electric atmosphere, evoked by the colourful and sometimes haunting light and soundscape, led the audience through a captivating journey. It spoke a universal language which left us enriched and changed by the time we left the theatre.