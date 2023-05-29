Review: Classic Whitney Houston hits as The Bodyguard arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre

Featuring classic hits from the legendary Whitney Houston, who starred alongside Kevin Coster in the 1992 Oscar nominated movie, the production was explosive from the outset – so explosive in fact that it made many in the audience jump!

The story follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Ayden Callaghan), who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron (Melody Thornton of Pussycat Dolls fame) from an unknown stalker.

He says he “doesn’t do celebrities”, but is reluctantly persuaded to take the job when he learns there have been threats to her life, and that she has a young son .

The Bodyguard: The Musical

Unaware of the danger she is in, Rachel doesn’t believe she needs a bodyguard and cruelly tells him “I thought you’d be bigger”, but grudgingly allows Frank into her inner circle.

He is ultra cautious over her safety and Rachel gets increasingly frustrated by being told what to do and wants her freedom back. Spending so much time together however makes them grow closer and eventually feelings for each other grow – which Frank fears will hamper his ability to keep her safe.

The music throughout the evening is sensational – including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I Will Always Love You.

Although Melody in the star role takes most of the plaudits for belting out the majority of the hits, several songs are performed equally admirably by the excellent Emily-Mae as sister Nicki Marron. There are also some memorable musical moments for slightly different reasons in a karoake bar too!

The Bodyguard: The Musical

The sinister stalker (Marios Nicolaides) lurks in the shadows keeping the audience guessing when his next move will be made, adding real tension to the evening. There are a few gasps when he shows up at various points in the story, particularly at the hideaway cabin and the Oscars ceremony.

By the end the entire audience was up on their feet joining in as the cast performed the rousing finale.

The Bodyguard is at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday June 3 and is highly recommended. For tickets see here.