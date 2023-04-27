Adapted exclusively for stage, Wish You Were Dead is the latest exciting chapter of the Grace Series by Peter James - now showing at the Milton Keynes Theatre.

An impressive cast includes George Rainsford (Ethan Hardy – Casualty) as Detective Roy Grace, Clive Mantle (Casualty, Game of Thrones and The Vicar of Dibley) as Curtis, and Giovanna Fletcher (actress, novelist, podcaster and winner of I’m a Celebrity) as Cleo Grace.

Based on James’ own experience of a stop off in a dilapidated rural French chateau, we follow Detective Roy Grace and wife Cleo who are much in need of a complete break from the demands of their high-powered jobs. Dreaming of French countryside, walks, wine and great cuisine, it is anything but, and they certainly don’t envisage the holiday from hell.

WYWD. Photo: Alastair Muir

Spooky, suspenseful music sets the scene, implying something sinister is afoot. It has it all, crumbling scenery, thunder, lightning, dodgy electrics, a suit of armour, all miles away from anywhere with a broken-down car, no phone or wi-fi. It reminded me of the old Ealing thrillers with Alastair Sim or even a Dracula. It certainly had my adrenaline pumping, so much so, that there were a few jumps. I even have it on authority that one member of the audience got their partner’s drink thrown over them. All good fun!

The plot doesn’t need to be complicated as this farcical drama with wonderful, embellished, and comedic acting left our sides splitting.

If you want a great evening’s entertainment, this is for you.

Playing at the MK Theatre until April 29th. Catch it whilst you can.