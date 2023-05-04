Show described as 'Dickens meets Monty Python’ launched by Milton Keynes comedy theatre troupe

Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy (MKTOC) are back doing what they do best – making audiences laugh to classic comedy.

This time they’re entertaining us with Bleak Expectations, a show described by reviewers as ‘Dickens meets Monty Python’ and the story Charles Dickens might have written after drinking too much gin

The splendidly silly spoof makes its debut at the Chrysalis Theatre at Willen on June 1 and runs for three nights.

A spokesman for MKTOC said: “A hugely silly parody on the works of Charles Dickens, this new stage adaptation brings a whole new comedic dimension to the massively popular Radio 4 comedy spoof. And swans. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll swoon!”

He added: "Thrill to the adventures of Pip Bin, his siblings and friends as they race against time to thwart the schemes of the wicked Mr Gently Benevolent. Raise your own bleak expectations and come join MKTOC at the wonderful Chrysalis Theatre for a night of hilarious literary lunacy you won’t forget.”

Tickets along with all the information you need are online here. The cost is just £15 or £13 for concessions.

MKTOC was formed in 2003 with the aim of putting on comedy productions of the highest possible standard. In recent years they have specialised in producing stage adaptations of well-known and popular TV comedies, including Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, Porridge, the Vicar of Dibley and Allo Allo.

The show is expected to be a sell out