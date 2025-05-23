Star promises 'incredible' show ahead of Bat out of Hell the musical's return to Milton Keynes

A key cast member from the upcoming tour of the Bat out of Hell musical has promised an incredible show when it returns to Milton Keynes.

Bat Out of Hell – the musical comes to Milton Keynes Theatre between June 16-28 as part of a UK-wide tour.

Leading man Glenn Adamson promises: "Audiences are in for an absolute rock and roll party. It's larger than life and an absolute riot."

Of course, the long-running musical features the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf. "And it's everything you'd expect from their fantastic songs," Glenn adds, "but in a story that's set in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world. It's a fantastic night out."

Katie Tonkinson as Raven & Glenn Adamson as Strat in Bat out of Hell, photo by Chris Davis Studio

Bat Out of Hell is set in the dystopian city of Obsidian, which is ruled over by tyrannical leader Falco. Their DNA frozen so that they are destined to remain 18 forever, the Lost boys and girls are living in the tunnels beneath the city. Then the fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, locks eyes with Falco's daughter Raven and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight obsessions threatens to destroy both of their worlds.

Strat is played by Adamson, who says: "He is sort of like Iggy Pop meets Peter Pan, stuck at age 18 for eternity. He falls in love with Raven, but she'll continue to age while he can never grow older. It's a dilemma, to say the least."

Adamson is reprising a role he previously played in the West End and on tour in Australia and New Zealand. He added: "It has the most incredible music and it's a really joyous team to work with. We have such good fun and it's just an incredible show. It has a great fan base and there's no feeling quite like being in it. The buzz being out there each night is amazing."

The musical is inspired from the album of the same name, it was released in 1977, all 16 songs were written by Steinman and launched Meat Loaf to rock superstardom. The second Bat Out of Hell album was released in 2013 and the musical uses songs from both hit records.