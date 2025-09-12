This Earls Court hotel is a great base for Come Alive! Circus spectacular

The phrase ‘location, location, location’ is as important for hotels, and especially London hotels, as it is for property experts Kirstie and Phil trying to find the perfect home for their clients, writes Ruth Brindle.

So if you want easy access to the main city museums followed by a spot of shopping in Harrods, or even a convenient overnight stay during Wimbledon’s tennis championships, the Mercure and ibis London Earls Court hotel is your ideal base.

Located in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, it is near both West Brompton and Earl's Court stations, and so has great transport links. And with the hotel group’s mission to help visitors ‘discover local’ this location offers the chance to take an easy journey to the beautiful Kew Gardens, Richmond, Stamford Bridge, Craven Cottage, Twickenham or even Olympia and Battersea Power Station.

During one recent visit to the hotel, I also enjoyed a pleasant couple of hours at the Sipsmith Distillery in Chiswick, learning about the history of gin in the capital and how it is made at this artisan location. A few sips of the tasty spirit went down nicely during the informative talk!

But on my second visit I was just steps away from the Empress Museum, Earls Court and one of the most dazzling and immersive shows I’ve ever seen - Come Alive! Based on the hit film The Greatest Showman, the circus spectacular show features all the songs and a similar storyline. But more of this later.

Back at the hotel, with its 226 ibis rooms and 282 Mercure rooms, I was impressed with the updated interiors. The 'Layers of Time' themed rooms are inspired by the iconic Tardis of Doctor Who, which stands in front of Earl's Court station. Clever touches and well thought out design helped to use every inch of space well. Everything was catered for, including a Nespresso machine for coffee lovers, a huge TV and super comfortable beds.

The hotel restaurant - Barnaby’s - has a really varied and interesting menu that would suit tourists from countries around the world as well as UK visitors enjoying a city break. These include starters such as Mexican Chipotle Scotch Eggs and Tuna Tataki and mains featuring Spiced Fish Pie (with Coconut Red Thai Curry) and Seared Duck (with Korean-style sauce). You can also choose Brit favourites such as fish and chips and beefburger from the bar menu. But if you don't want to leave your stylish room, there’s 24-hour room service too.

The buffet breakfast, also in Barnaby’s, was excellent. Everything from sweet pastries, cereals, toast and all the ingredients of a full English, plus fruit, cheese and meats and, of course, tea and coffee on tap. I found the variety on offer impressive and all the staff friendly and helpful - which was reflected around the whole hotel too.

This is an excellent base from which to enjoy London.

Classic Double Rooms at Mercure London Earls Court Hotel start at £149 per night (room only). https://all.accor.com/hotel/C0V5/index.en.shtml

Classic Double Rooms at ibis London Earls Court Hotel start at £109 per night (room only). https://all.accor.com/hotel/5623/index.en.shtml

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

If you love the film The Greatest Showman, you’ll be completely wowed by this amazing spectacular. The circus ‘tent’ of the Empress Museum felt really intimate as the action exploded in front of and around us right from the start.

The pace of the whole performance is so fast that it was difficult to know where to look at any one time as dancers, circus performers and singers paraded around and interacted with the audience in a non-stop flow of energy. While dancers twirled and pranced on the ground, aerial circus performers whirled in the air to the gasps and shrieks of delight from audience members, both young, old and in between.

As the familiar songs rang out most people joined in. The song Come Alive! Is an obvious barnstormer of a tune and it felt almost impossible not to belt out the chorus with the performers accompanied by enthusiastic hand clapping. I know singing along can be discouraged during some West End musicals, but there’s no such hesitance here, and it made the experience so much fun.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s hit songs from the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture are so memorable - ‘This Is Me’, ‘Rewrite the Stars’, ‘A Million Dreams’, ‘Tightrope’ and ‘The Greatest Show’ to name a few. But the direction, choreography and staging of this show are no less impressive headed by Creative Director Simon Hammerstein and a team of multi-award winning talent.

Simon Bailey as The Showman, who has appeared in many West End musicals, is mesmerising and successfully engages with the audience while providing the central focus for the storyline.

Aaliya Mae, making her professional debut as Max, gave a vibrant and convincing performance, especially during the more poignant moments of the storyline.

But I must also heap praise on the singers and dancers - all excellent. They seemed to be visibly lifted by the exuberance coming at them from the audience. Sheer joy and fun.

Many of the circus performers, from all around the world, have performed in Cirque du Soleil - cue more gasps of delight from the audience, before the glittering, deafening, explosive and exultant ending. Come Alive! Well, I just couldn’t help myself do just that.

Don’t miss this show. That’s the message from the many celebrities who went to see it too. With a VIP experience, I enjoyed priority entry to enjoy the behind-the-scenes attractions and fun at the venue, free-flowing Champagne, light bites of hot food, performer interaction and easy access to a special area and a private bar. Very special.

Halloween specials

A Halloween extravaganza ‘COME ALIVE!’… OR ‘DEAD!!’ The Greatest Showman Circus Spooktacular will run from Wednesday, October 22 to Friday, October 31.

Friday October 31, 2.30pm – Halloween Family Matinee

A family-friendly performance featuring trick or treats, a costume competition and more.

Friday October 31, 7.30pm – Halloween Party

A night for grown-ups (18+) Thrills and chills around every corner. A post-show after party will take place with a DJ under the ‘Night Sky’ tent from 9.30pm until late, and the Empress Diner will stay open.

Book all ticket types at: www.comealiveshow.com @comealiveshow