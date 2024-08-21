Three brothers, two days running, one great cause
As one of their aunties, the part I find most inspirational is how they came together to support each other through the death of their father and how they are planning to support each other again whilst running two back-to-back ultra marathons, in his memory. My late brother would be so proud of how he'd been able to leave behind a strong sense of family as part of his legacy.
My wonderful nephews lost their father (my brother), David Kelsall in March to a rare liver cancer. On September 15th, they are planning to run 110 K over two days from Milton Keynes (where my brother lived) to Imperial College, London (where he studied as a young man). Adam, Nicholas and Phillip Kelsall will be running in memory of their deceased father and raising money for Cancer Research.
They have had over £5,000 donated already.
https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kelsallbrothers?fbclid=IwY2xjawEu6l1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHexDyJisZdjKzUTzt0bzHcqyg76l2UsB96q0aivahYy6WGkxTwISVhZPqA_aem_RUknjT0iUUKr4AusHMfQgw
