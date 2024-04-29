Tiebreak local live music headline gig at Amps Venue, MK Sports Bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tiebreak, hailing from the vibrant music scene in and around Milton Keynes, delivers a unique blend of dreamy, full instrumentals reminiscent of Inhaler and Peach Pit. With melodic synth-infused guitar, catchy bass, and smooth vocals à la Lana del Rey, the band, consisting of vocalist Neve Clark, bassist Liv West, drummer Ella Green, and guitarists Joe Gait and Jak Lawrence-Hill, creates music that feels like that moment at 3:57am when you realize you have plenty of sleep ahead.

Having crossed paths at Milton Keynes College's music course, Tiebreak infuses their compositions with relatable and fun narratives about relationships, growing up, and the rollercoaster of youth. Capturing a sense of euphoria that just hits the spot. Their debut single, "Idea V," explores the ebbs and flows of the journey to adulthood. Anticipate the release of EPs in the near future, dive into Tiebreak's sonic universe, where every note resonates with the essence of youthful experience.

Come join Tiebreak, on May 10th, to celebrate the release of a new song 'Kitchen Disco' and jam out to some cool indie-pop music, we'd love to see you there!