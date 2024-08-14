Tiger Lillies to perform in Milton Keynes on 6th September 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olivier and Grammy Award winning Tiger Lillies will be kicking off their tour 'Come On Down (The Nihilism Tour)' at The Stables in Milton Keynes on 6th September.

Grammy nominated, post-punk pioneers The Tiger Lillies new show ‘Come On Down (The Nihilism Tour)’ is based on the meaninglessness and absurdity of existence. Brimming with wit, wisdom and humanity they argue that our achievements will come to nothing - like throwing stones into a pond, the effects of our actions will ripple away into nothingness.

For the last 30 years, their enormous creativity has seen them dabble in theatre, circus, puppetry, and poetry, and they have performed anywhere from dingy basement pubs to big international opera houses. This September will see them performing in theatres across the UK, beginning in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are one of the foremost avant-garde bands in the world. Double Olivier award winners, their shows are dark, peculiar and varied, with moments of black humour and immense beauty. This unique, Brechtian Street opera trio tour the world playing concerts and theatre shows such as The Tiger LilliesChristmas Carol, The Ancient Mariner and the West End hit Shockheaded Peter.

The Tiger Lillies

Always with a touch of twisted humour and sharp irony The Tiger Lillies point an implicit accusing finger back at us: what on Earth are we doing, laughing at this stuff? Their music is a mixture of pre-war Berlin cabaret, anarchic opera and gypsy music, echoing the voices of Bertolt Brecht and Jacques Brel. One of the first bands to tour Ukraine since war broke out, they released an album to support the people there.

For tickets visit https://www.tigerlillies.com/tour