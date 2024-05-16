To Midsummer and beyond: Science and Technology week lands at Midsummer Place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midsummer Place invites families to rocket-launch into a week of FREE engaging and educational events this May half-term.

From Monday, 27 May to Sunday, 2 June, Midsummer Place will host a series of free activities aimed at stimulating curiosity in science and technology. Throughout the week, there will be various FREE sessions and activities, with everything from Lava Workshops, a Space dome and even a special visit from Bletchley Park. Additionally, you can enhance your mobile or Mac tech skills by booking onto a FREE “Today at Apple” session, and experience the ultimate in EV luxury with a Tesla test drive, available throughout the week.

Tuesday 28 May: Can you crack the code?

Put your problem-solving skills to the test and unravel the mysteries of codes and ciphers. Bletchley Park is heading to Midsummer Place on Tuesday 28 May, but do you have what it takes to crack the code? They will be demonstrating the famous enigma machine. Find out with a series of tasks that will test your skills and problem solving that is fun for children and adults.

Science & Technology Week

Thursday 30 May: Lava Lamp Workshop

Step into the world of mad science and explore the wonders of chemistry at the Lava Lamp Workshop. Children will have the opportunity to create their own mesmerising lava lamps using everyday products that they can then take home with them.

Saturday 1 June: Space Dome with VR Experience

Fancy becoming an astronaut for the day? Take an immersive journey through outer space at the Space Dome, in addition with a VR Experience. Explore distant galaxies, and experience the wonders of space exploration like never before.

The giant space dome will stand proud in the centre of The Boulevard and invites explorers to step inside into a new world of wonder. This is a ticket-less activity, so simply park up your spaceship and head to Midsummer Place.