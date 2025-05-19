Top awards for 250 Buckinghamshire Scouts

The certificates were awarded to Squirrels (aged 4 to 6) for their Chief Scout Acorn Award, Beavers (aged 6 to 8) for their Chief Scout Bronze Award, Cubs (aged 8 to 10) for their Chief Scout Silver Award, Scouts (age 10 to 14) for their Chief Scout Gold Award and Explorers (aged 4 to 17) for their Chief Scout Diamond or Platinum Award.

To achieve the award for their section, the children and young people had to earn challenge badges. These include Adventure, Outdoor, Personal, Skills, Teamwork and World. They also had to earn a variety of activity badges. These range from artist to cooking, entertainer to pioneering and street sports to water activities.

Following the formal presentation of the certificates, the children and young people were able to have some fun on a wide range of inflatables.

HM Lord Lieutenant Countess Howe said, “All of the recipients of the awards have filled me with inspiration. Congratulations on your achievement, everyone is very proud of you.” She added, “I think team-work is a great skill and it will help you in life. You have all shown courage, character and involvement in the community. You have also demonstrated the values of Scouting and lots of resilience.”

Faith, aged 15 said, “What I’ve liked most is camping and making new friends, learning new skills and going out of my comfort zone when we did some hiking. It’s very impactful, active and we get to go places and do things that we couldn’t do at school.”

Rizwan, one of the volunteers, said that he volunteered so he could give something back, to help develop children for the future and give young people opportunities. He detailed that he has developed skills as a volunteer and these included communication, confidence, people and social skills.

Zachary’s mum, Laura, said, “Zachary has built his confidence, made new friends, tried new activities, such as camping, and become more independent.” She added, “Being involved in Beavers has been very beneficial for him.”

With Scouts based from Amersham to Chalfont, Haddenham to Milton Keynes and Princes Risborough to Wycombe there are opportunities for children, young people and volunteers.

James Williamson, Lead Volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “We are looking for more volunteers so more children and young people can learn skills for life, have fun, make new friends and try different activities. Whatever time you can give, we will find you a role.”

For further information about joining, please visit www.scouts.org.uk/join

2 . Contributed Three Beavers receiving the top award for their section Photo: Submitted Photo Sales