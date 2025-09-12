Top Hat dances its way back to Milton Keynes Theatre this September

Based on the classic 1935 film which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the original West End production of Irving Berlin’s Top Hat won the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out. Now The Chichester Festival Theatre Production of the show is touring the UK, including a week of performances at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 23 - Sat 27 Sep for one week only.

The tour’s cast features Phillip Attmore (So You Think You Can Dance) as Jerry Travers, Amara Okereke (My Fair Lady) as Dale Tremont, James Hume (Kiss Me Kate) as Horace Hardwick, Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret) as Madge Hardwick, James Clyde (Matilda the Musical) as Bates and Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Mamma Mia!) as Alberto Beddini.

The touring cast is completed by Lindsay Atherton, Rhiannon Bacchus, Jeremy Batt, Freddie Clements, Pedro Donoso, Bethan Downing, Autumn Draper, Tilly Ducker, Maddie Harper, Stuart Hickey, Laura Hills, Connor Hughes, George Lyons, David McIntosh, Jordan Oliver, Emily Ann Potter, Joe Press, Molly Rees Howe, Kirsty Sparks and Toyan Thomas-Browne.

The musical equivalent of the finest vintage champagne – effervescent, elegant and exhilarating –Top Hatis a heady romantic cocktail laced with sparklingly witty dialogue, stunning choreography, lavish sets and gorgeous costumes. Irving Berlin’s irresistible score includes some of Hollywood’s greatest songs: the immortal Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Top Hat White Tie and Tails and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

When Broadway star Jerry Travers arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with model Dale Tremont, whose beauty sleep is rudely interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers. Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her heart – but the path of true love never does run smooth. Especially since Dale has mistaken Jerry for his hapless producer Horace, who’s trying to avoid the wrath of his formidable wife Madge, and Dale’s own fiery Italian admirer is planning a trip to Venice for her to showcase his couture gowns.

Acclaimed American director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall stages this brand-new production. A nine-time Tony nominee and three-time winner for her choreography on the Broadway productions of Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game and Anything Goes, her most recent revival of Anything Goes – which played at London’s Barbican, on a UK tour, and was also televised – received nine Olivier Award nominations in 2022 and Kathleen herself received the award for Best Choreographer. She has worked on more than twenty Broadway shows and she is the first woman to have directed a play, directed a musical and choreographed a musical on Broadway.

With Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin,Top Hat is adapted for the stage by Matthew White & Howard Jacques. Joining Director and Choreographer Kathleen Marshall on the creative team are Set Designer Peter McKintosh, Costume Designers Yvonne Milnes and Peter McKintosh, Musical Supervisor Gareth Valentine, Musical Director Stephen Ridley, Orchestrator & Arranger Chris Walker, Lighting Designer Tim Mitchell, Sound Designer Paul Groothuis, Casting Director Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, Associate Director & Choreographer Carol Lee Meadows, Associate Director Cameron Wenn, Associate Set Designer Ben Davies, Associate Lighting Designer Imogen Clarke, Associate Sound Designer Rich Pomeroy, Associate Musical Director Luke Holman and Resident Director & Choreographer Richard Pitt.

The UK and Ireland tour ofTop Hatis produced by Kenny Wax and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.