Top places to get an Instagram perfect photo at Blenheim Palace

Blenheim Palace’s £12 million roof restoration project is now underway helping to futureproof Britain’s Greatest Palace against the elements and preserve its architectural splendour for future generations.

In addition to a world-class programme of new events, activities and experiences announced for this summer, visitors to ‘Britain’s Greatest Palace’ can still secure the ultimate Insta-worthy shot at so many iconic places around the Palace, Park, and Gardens.

From the sweeping landscapes to architectural wonders, here’s a guide to the top 10 spots to snap the perfect shot…

Water Terraces - Step onto the majestic terraces and frame the perfect shot with the glistening fountains, symmetrical gardens and panoramic views.

Column of Victory - Walk the lime tree-lined avenue to the column that was built by Lord Herbert to commemorate the first Duke’s victory at the Battle of Blenheim.

Cascades - The tumbling waters offer a tranquil backdrop to your picture perfect moment.

Finest View - Designed by landscape architect ‘Capability’ Brown, this breathtaking view perfectly frames the Palace across the lake.

Long Library - One of the longest libraries in any British stately home, this room is home to over 10,000 books and features the magnificent Willis organ.

Winston Churchill - Pose on the South Lawn with the new life-size bronze sculpture of Sir Winston Churchill, born at Blenheim Palace in 1874.

The Boat House - Tucked away along the waterfront, the charming wooden hideaway feels like something out of a fairytale.

Grand Bridge - Designed by John Vanbrugh, the bridge provides unique lookout points over the lake and grounds.

Unique once in a lifetime rooftop view - ascend to the rooftops of Britain's Greatest Palace to witness and capture breathtaking views including the Grand Bridge, Great Court, and Column of Victory.

This year, Britain's Greatest Palace is marking 75 years since first opening its doors to the public and highlighting ‘75 Things To Do’ across the Palace, Park, Gardens and Adventure Play. With all-new once-in-a-lifetime exhibitions, immersive experiences, sunny garden tours with artistic installations being among the 75 experiences, Britain's Greatest Palace is set to offer its most vibrant summer yet.

To snap your selfie in one or more of these areas, you will need a valid Park & Gardens, Palace, Park & Gardens Ticket or Palace and Play Pass.

What’s more, when you travel to Blenheim Palace via public transport, bicycle or fully electric car, you are eligible for a 20% discount off your Privilege Pass, Annual Pass or Palace, Park and Gardens day ticket. Use the code GREEN20 for discount during online checkout and show your proof of travel by bus, train or bike on arrival.

For opening times, ticketing and more information please visit, www.blenheimpalace.com