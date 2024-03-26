Trailblazing racing driver Nicolas Hamilton shares his inspirational story at MK Lit Fest, 6 April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Combining inspirational memoir with invaluable self-help guide, Now That I Have Your Attention: 7 Lessons in Leading a Life Bigger Than They Expect recounts Hamilton's incredible journey from being written off due to his cerebral palsy to reaching the top level of British motorsport. His in-person appearance at MK Literary Festival in Central Milton Keynes Library on 6 April – tickets at www.mklitfest.org – gives motorsport fans and those seeking inspiration stories an early opportunity to hear him talk about his book and his life, to answer audience questions and, of course, to sign copies of the book.

Nicolas has commented that “I want to write this book in service of others, to share my story – the highs, the deep lows and the things you might struggle to believe – so that readers might be inspired to push their own boundaries and limits, regardless of their situation and the hand they were dealt.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Nicolas has been exceeding expectations since day one. Born with a form of cerebral palsy, he was told that he would never walk and would need a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Today he not only walks everywhere but he is the first disabled athlete to ever compete at the top level of British motorsport, in The British Touring Car Championship, where he lines up on the grid alongside some of the world's best drivers.

Nicolas Hamilton is coming to MK Lit Fest on 6 April

Now That I Have Your Attention follows Nicolas's remarkable journey and shares the valuable, tough, and often surprising lessons learned throughout his life. That journey has at times been hostile and has forced him to navigate periods of anger and resentment, but by building his mental strength and pushing himself beyond the physical limits of what anyone had ever expected of him, Nicolas has changed his life – and believes you can too.

Alongside his racing career, he is a prolific public speaker and uses his social media platform to reach beyond fans of motorsport. He has been featured in British Vogue and worked with a variety of brands such as Meta, Amazon, and MINI to name a few, sharing his clear vision and understanding of how brands can improve diverse representation. With each of his 7 Lessons, Nicolas's message is simple and universal: with self-discipline and self-compassion, you can defy the limitations imposed upon you.