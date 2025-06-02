Treat Dad to an all-action Father’s Day Weekend at Gulliver’s Land!

Dads are in for a real treat next month when Gulliver’s Land celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with a cool special offer.

For Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 entry to the Milton Keynes theme park is free for each adult who is accompanied by one full-paying child (over 90cms in height).

Gully and Gilly Mouse and their friends will guarantee dads a warm Father’s Day welcome to the resort, where action-packed family fun awaits.

Gulliver’s Land is home to more than 50 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities, including The Runaway Train, Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

Fun on the rides at Gulliver's Land

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Father’s Day Weekend is always a special time for us, it is wonderful to see families having fun together – and of course making sure dads feel spoilt! Our team will be ready to welcome everyone for the weekend and ensure many magical memories are made.”

Tickets for Father’s Day Weekend cost from £23 per person per day, with children under 90cms in height going free.

Adventurous families can turn their Father’s Day visit to Gulliver’s Land into a weekend stay, with a range of accommodation available including Princess Suites, JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: https://www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/fathers-day-weekend