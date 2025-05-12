Treat for Elvis Presley fans at Milton Keynes Theatre

A Vision of Elvis, comes to Milton Keynes Theatre, on Friday, June 6. It features what is billed as "The UK’s supreme Elvis – Rob Kingsley – and his talented cast".

Rob Kingsley says: "This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time".

The performance includes the hits It's Now or Never, The Wonder of You, Burning Love, In the Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more.

Officially Endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) for charitable contributions, it comes with the recommendation of Mr Ed Bonja– Elvis’s photographer and road manager from 1970 to 1977.

Mr Bonja says: “On stage Rob Kingsley looks extraordinarily like Elvis. He sings like Elvis. But, most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis!"

A Vision of Elvis made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people.

Rob Kingsley’s performance in A Vision of Elvis has won him the National Tribute Music Awards as Official Elvis Show and No1 Male Tribute.

To book your seats, contact Milton Keynes Theatre: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

