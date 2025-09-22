Treat grandma and grandpa to a magical time at Gulliver’s Land!

Children can treat their grandparents to a fantastic, fun-packed visit to Gulliver’s Land during a special weekend in October.

Grandparents Weekend at the Milton Keynes theme park takes place on October 4-5, with free entry for two grandparents with each full-paying person.

Resort mascots Gully and Gilly Mouse have lots of excitement in store for families, with 50+ magical rides, attractions, shows and activities at the resort.

The exciting rides at Gulliver’s Land include The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “The feedback we receive each year from Grandparents Weekend is so enthusiastic, children love bringing their grandparents to the resort and all the grandmas and grandpas seem to have such fun letting their hair down! We can’t wait to see everyone during the first weekend in October enjoying everything the resort has to offer.”

If you want to make it an extra special treat for nan and grandad, why not book the family in for an overnight stay. Gulliver’s has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, and Woodland Lodges.

Gulliver’s Land is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.