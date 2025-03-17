Treat mum to a marvellous Mother’s Day Weekend at Gulliver’s Land

A fantastic fun-packed adventure awaits mums at this year’s special Gulliver’s Land Mother’s Day Weekend.

For March 29-30, the theme park in Milton Keynes is serving up a great special offer – one adult can enjoy free entry for the day with each paying child, with the Gulliver’s team ready to create some truly mum-mentous memories for all the family.

Prices for Mother’s Day Weekend start from £23 per day – and you can save money if you book in advance online.

Once guests have stepped through the doors into Gulliver’s Land, they will find a dazzling array of more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are all about families at Gulliver’s and what better time to treat mum than by bringing everyone along to the park for Mother’s Day Weekend for lots of fun and adventure.

“You can make it an extra special occasion by staying overnight in one of our many accommodation options – we have everything from Woodland Lodges to Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, where mum can relax and enjoy being spoilt!”

Gulliver’s Land opened in 1999, the third of four theme parks in the Gulliver’s family, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk