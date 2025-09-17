Treat the family to a magical celebration with Christmas at Gulliver’s Land!

Santa is bringing his sleigh to Gulliver’s Land during the festive season, with a glittering array of treats lined up to entertain all the family.

The theme park resort in Milton Keynes will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with a dazzling variety of special Christmas packages to choose from on select dates from November 29 through to December 23.

And making a return this year is Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto. After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!

The packages start at £27 per person with the ‘Smasher’, which includes selected Christmas rides, entry to Santa’s Grotto, and the chance to choose your own gift from the Elf Workshop.

You can enjoy a ‘Festive Breakfast’ package for £33 per person, which includes the opportunity to explore the Winter Wonderland and see Santa in his grotto, a visit to the Elf Workshop to choose your own gift and, of course, breakfast, with festive entertainment while you dine!

There is also the ‘Cracker’ package, at £34 per person which comes with a light meal.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We have a wonderful Christmas time lined up for everyone, with our Enchanted Elevator, Santa bringing his grotto and those hard-working elves making lots of fantastic presents, while the Winter Wonderland is always a huge favourite with our festive visitors. Christmas is, of course, an expensive time for families, so we have once again tried to ensure our prices are kept as low as possible.”

You can make your festive visit to Gulliver’s Land even more special with a Santa Sleepover in the superb range of accommodation on offer, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, and Woodland Lodges.

What’s more, Gulliver’s Land has a special Christmas 2025 sale, offering a saving of 25% on all Christmas packages on November 29 and 30, and December 6, 7, and 22. And there are discounted festive sleepovers on selected dates too between November 28 and December 14.

To get the online discount code, just visit www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/christmas-at-gullivers