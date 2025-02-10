Unforgettable half-term adventures at Woburn Safari Park

This February half-term, Woburn Safari Park is the place for an unforgettable wildlife adventure!

With exciting new enclosures, adorable new arrivals, and brilliant special guests, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The New Reptile Ranch

Deep in the heart of the Foot Safari, keepers have announced the grand opening of Reptile Ranch, a brand-new, immersive experience that brings you closer to some of the most fascinating reptilian species. From the Utila spiny-tailed iguana to the tiny but mighty Egyptian tortoises. Visitors can learn more about these incredible creatures at keeper talks and demonstrations throughout the day - it’s an experience not to be missed.

Baby Otter Pups

Farmyard Friends is expanding!

Just a short walk away, the Farmyard Friends area is filled with excitement as two charming new residents, Wilbur and Winnie, settle into their new home. These Middle White pigs arrived back in October and are already growing fast, delighting visitors with their playful nature. Next door, two beautiful Shetland ponies, Harry and Daisy, have also joined the Woburn family, bringing even more character to the friendly farmyard.

Baby Boom

Meanwhile, across the park, several new babies have been stealing hearts. Among them is little Djembe, a critically endangered Eastern mountain bongo calf, who has been bouncing around the African Forest since his birth in October, much to the delight of keepers and visitors alike. Over at Otter Falls, proud parents Beatrix and Kovu have welcomed three otter pups, who can be seen exploring their surroundings with their family’s supervision. And over in Monkey Mayhem, a tiny new squirrel monkey has joined the troop, clinging tightly to mum Gizmo as they explore the leafy habitat together.

Tiger enjoying some quiet time

Half Term Treats

But the fun doesn’t stop there! This half-term, two much-loved children’s TV characters will be making special appearances at the park. On 19th February, Bluey will be stopping by to meet her biggest little fans, followed by Peppa Pig on 22nd February - so don’t forget to bring your camera for those unforgettable moments!

And for those looking for an extra special experience, between 15th and 23rd February, there’s an exclusive 30-minute talk and tour to meet the park’s tallest residents. Stepping into the incredible giraffe house, guests will come face-to-face with the magnificent Rothschild’s giraffes and learn all about these gentle giants from a VIP ranger.

With so much happening, there’s no better time to plan a visit. Book your tickets: www.woburnsafaripark.co.uk