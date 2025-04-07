Unity Place unveils exciting Easter events for all ages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unity Place announces a series of vibrant Easter events designed to surprise and delight the Milton Keynes community.

The centrally located destination for work, dining and leisure is embracing the season by transforming its spaces into venues filled with family-friendly activities, creative experiences, and live musical performances.

This Easter, visitors can expect an array of engaging events that cater to all ages, from Easter egg hunts to craft workshops and live entertainment. Whether you’re looking for fun with the family or an exciting night out, Unity Place has something for you.

The Easter celebrations kick off with FREE Easter Films & an Egg Hunt on Monday, 14th and Tuesday 15th April. Families are invited to enjoy special screenings of classic Easter films at the Urban Food Market while taking part in an interactive Easter Egg Hunt across Unity Place. With hidden treasures waiting to be discovered, all participants will receive prizes, making it a delightful adventure for children and adults alike.

Tiny Terra Workshop - Hands-on terrarium building workshop in the Sky Lounge

Adding a fresh twist to the Easter celebrations, there will be a Tiny Terra Workshop on Wednesday, 16th April. This hands-on workshop in Unity Place’s Sky Lounge offers participants the chance to create their own miniature garden inside a glass terrarium. Guided by expert facilitators, attendees will explore the art of plant arrangement and care, crafting their own little ecosystem to take home. It’s the perfect event for nature lovers and those seeking a mindful, creative evening.

Easter at Unity Place isn’t just about daytime activities, there’s entertainment for night owls, too. On Thursday, 17th April, Unity Live Lounge will transform the stunning Sky Lounge into a vibrant rooftop music venue. Featuring live performances from talented local artists, this event promises an evening of soulful tunes, refreshing cocktails, and breathtaking skyline views. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or just looking for a relaxing night out, Unity Live Lounge is the place to be this Easter.

"We're thrilled to bring the community together in ways they might not expect from Unity Place," said Adam Holbrook, Head of Placemaking at Unity Place. "Our Easter events are crafted to offer something special for everyone, from children and families to adults seeking experiences different from the norm. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Easter at Unity Place."

For more details and updates on event timings, please visit our events page www.unityplace.co.uk/whats-on/

Date Time Event Details 14th and 15th April 11am – 2pm Easter Egg Hunt & Family Films Family film screenings in the Urban Food Market & Interactive Easter Egg Hunt across Unity Place 16th April 10am – 2pm Easter Egg Hunt Interactive Easter Egg across Unity Place 6.30pm – 9pm Tiny Terra Workshop Hands-on terrarium building workshop in the Sky Lounge 17th April 6pm Unity Live Lounge Live music series featuring local artists in the Sky Lounge 17th April 10am – 2pm Easter Egg Hunt Interactive Easter Egg across Unity Place