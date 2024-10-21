Unity Place's Diwali Indian Bazaar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday, 29th October, Unity Place will welcome locals and visitors to the Urban Food Market for an Indian Bazaar & Diwali Pop-Up. The Urban Food Market will host an exciting celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, where culture, creativity, and community will come together in full force!

The event will feature an array of unique stalls, including handmade candles, beautiful Henna art, and a collection of Indian clothing and jewellery.

Plus, renowned chef Dipna Anand will have a special pop-up food stall, offering a delicious menu offering her authentic Punjabi and South Indian cuisine locally sourced with seasonal ingredients.

As you wander through the bazaar, enjoy the lively beats of Bollywood and Desi music, broadcast live by ROQ Raw Radio from Unity Place’s X+Why Co-working space.

Their energetic tunes will fill the air, adding to the festive vibe and making this a Diwali celebration to remember!