Unity Place's Diwali Indian Bazaar
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will feature an array of unique stalls, including handmade candles, beautiful Henna art, and a collection of Indian clothing and jewellery.
Plus, renowned chef Dipna Anand will have a special pop-up food stall, offering a delicious menu offering her authentic Punjabi and South Indian cuisine locally sourced with seasonal ingredients.
As you wander through the bazaar, enjoy the lively beats of Bollywood and Desi music, broadcast live by ROQ Raw Radio from Unity Place’s X+Why Co-working space.
Their energetic tunes will fill the air, adding to the festive vibe and making this a Diwali celebration to remember!