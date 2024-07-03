University Open Day to attract hundreds of local students
On Saturday 13th July (9.00am 2.30pm) the University is holding an Open Day for prospective students and their families to get a taste for university life at the home of the two-year degree and attend subject taster sessions. This is a chance to explore Buckingham’s riverside campus and on-site accommodation and hear from the Students’ Union as well as current students. Visitors are also able to take part in taster sessions with teaching staff.
Buckingham prides itself on its unique advantages including a personalised teaching model with small class sizes, dedicated student support services, and accelerated degrees which can be studied over two years.
Vice-Chancellor, Professor James Tooley explains: “We are finding that local students from neighbouring counties are finding us an attractive option. The accelerated nature of our undergraduate courses means that students studying a two-year degree and commuting can save significantly due to the cost saving on tuition fees and accommodation costs. Students also get into the workplace more quickly than those studying a three-year degree.”
Register your place: Open Day is free to attend and consists of scheduled events throughout the day at set times. Register on The University of Buckingham website to receive further information.
