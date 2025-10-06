Unleash Halloween magic at Tumblestone Hollow this autumn

For the October half term, Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park (near Henley-on-Thames) is inviting visitors to step into a world of spells, stories and seasonal surprises.

From Saturday 18th October to Sunday 2nd November, little ghost busters and budding witches are challenged to help the mischievous woodland sprites undo troublesome spells that have swept through the estate. Armed with a spell map, families must conquer the trail and solve the riddles, hunting for missing wands and pumpkins along the way. Once order is restored, collect a delicious chocolate lolly and certificate from the Visitor’s Centre.

At the Pumpkin Patch, guests can pick the perfect pumpkin and carve a ghoulish grin at the carving station, or take one home to work their magic later. For some friendly competition, the broomstick races promise entertainment for everyone as visitors attempt to cross the finish line first, set to the soundtrack of bubbling cauldrons and hooting owls.

Families can gather with the lively sprites at 11am, 1pm and 3pm for interactive storytelling and spell-casting lessons, before venturing into the woods to find the witch’s hovel and her cackling cauldron.

Lady Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “As the leaves fall and the air grows crisp, Tumblestone Hollow becomes even more magical. Each year, our Halloween celebrations grow in popularity, and this season we’ve conjured up even more activities to keep families inspired and immersed in nature, creativity and imagination.”

Once the trail and its activities are complete, children can run wild in Tumblestone Hollow playground. Filled with slippery slides, soaring zip wires, climbing walls and ropes, whimsical turrets and treehouses, the play area is suitable for all ages and encourages children to engage in adventurous and physical activities in the fresh air.

To refuel, The Rumble Hut will be serving its famous wood-fired pizzas (with spooktacular Halloween names), alongside gourmet burgers, creamy gelato and American milkshakes, as well as indulgent hot chocolates – ideal to warm up with during an autumn day out.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit by dressing in spooktacular costume. For any on-the-day fancy dress items, the Visitor’s Centre will be selling a variety of props so guests can take part in Tumblestone Hollow’s social media giveaway using the hashtag #spookyTSH.

Stonor Park’s children’s book, The Moon Witch and The Thief, written by author Amy Sparkes, is also available to purchase from the Visitor’s Centre for families looking to take a memento home with them.

To book tickets to Halloween at Tumblestone Hollow, please visit: www.stonor.com/events/halloween-at-tumblestone-hollow/

Prices start from £12 for adults, £13 for children over five years old and £11 for three to four-year-olds, with under twos entering for free.

A small additional charge applies to Pumpkin Carving, with limited spaces each day so pre-booking all tickets online is recommended.

Follow Tumblestone Hollow’s social channels for more details and to take part in the giveaway @tumblestonehollow on Instagram and Tumblestone Hollow on Facebook.