Vegan Market is coming back to Bletchley

Vegan Market Co is coming back to Bletchley on Saturday 6th January!

The Bletchley Vegan Market will take over Stanier Square, right in the centre of the town this January.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls. All created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder says; “We are so excited to be back in Bletchley. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

Vausages

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Bletchley!”.