Visit the annual Bee Fest 2025 in Westbury - Taste the sweetness, hear the stories, and win your own hive

The annual Bee Fest returns to Westbury Arts Centre on the weekend of 26–27 July 2025, offering two days of bee-inspired fun, education, and community celebration. Running from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day, the free event promises something for all ages.

The days will be packed with storytelling sessions, candle-making and beeswax workshops, informative bee talks, a raffle, and interactive children’s activities.

Local vendors will also be on-site with refreshments and independent stalls offering handmade and bee-related goods.

“Bee Fest is about more than just bees,” says Dave Sanders, Treasurer of Westbury Bee Group and lead organiser. “It’s a celebration of nature, community, and bringing people together to connect with the world around them and with each other”.

Whether you’re a bee enthusiast or just looking for a great day out, we can’t wait to welcome you.

We are excited to see you at Westbury Arts Centre Foxcovert Rd, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes MK5 6AA, 26-27 of July from 11:00 until 16:00. This is a free event and no booking is required.

More information and contact form for details could be found here https://westburybeegroup.co.uk/