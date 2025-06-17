Visit the annual Bee Fest 2025 in Westbury - Taste the sweetness, hear the stories, and win your own hive
The days will be packed with storytelling sessions, candle-making and beeswax workshops, informative bee talks, a raffle, and interactive children’s activities.
Local vendors will also be on-site with refreshments and independent stalls offering handmade and bee-related goods.
“Bee Fest is about more than just bees,” says Dave Sanders, Treasurer of Westbury Bee Group and lead organiser. “It’s a celebration of nature, community, and bringing people together to connect with the world around them and with each other”.
Whether you’re a bee enthusiast or just looking for a great day out, we can’t wait to welcome you.
We are excited to see you at Westbury Arts Centre Foxcovert Rd, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes MK5 6AA, 26-27 of July from 11:00 until 16:00. This is a free event and no booking is required.
More information and contact form for details could be found here https://westburybeegroup.co.uk/