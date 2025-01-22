West End actress headlines Tales Tattled & Told at StonyWords Literary Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's StonyWords 2025! Tales Tattled & Told comes roaring back with an evening of storytelling for adults. One of the great professional storytellers of the UK, Sarah Rundle, brings her brilliantly irreverent Naughty Japanese Badgers show to Stony Stratford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Japanese badgers are VERY NAUGHTY. They tip over bins, they shapeshift, and the things they do are, frankly, unspeakable. Naturally, Sarah will tell us all about it in the best possible taste!

Ben Haggarty (one of the giants of world storytelling) describes Sarah Rundle's storytelling as "... truly magical... it sparkles with a particularly glorious humour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening begins with stories from local tellers Lynette Hill, Pete Boyce and the one and only Terrie-Howey Moore.

Nova Claasen, 2025 Bard of Stony Stratford

And, All Hail the Bard! The 2025 Bard of Stony Stratford, Nova Claasen will bring cloak and pencil and her own great poetry to celebrate the evening as well.

And the wonderful folk music of Hardcastle & Scott! Check them out on Youtube!

Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 start at the Back of the Bull event room behind the Bull Hotel at 64 High Street, Stony Stratford, MK11 1AQ.

Tickets are available through WeGotTickets.com

For more information contact: [email protected]