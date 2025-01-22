West End actress headlines Tales Tattled & Told at StonyWords Literary Festival
Now Japanese badgers are VERY NAUGHTY. They tip over bins, they shapeshift, and the things they do are, frankly, unspeakable. Naturally, Sarah will tell us all about it in the best possible taste!
Ben Haggarty (one of the giants of world storytelling) describes Sarah Rundle's storytelling as "... truly magical... it sparkles with a particularly glorious humour."
The evening begins with stories from local tellers Lynette Hill, Pete Boyce and the one and only Terrie-Howey Moore.
And, All Hail the Bard! The 2025 Bard of Stony Stratford, Nova Claasen will bring cloak and pencil and her own great poetry to celebrate the evening as well.
And the wonderful folk music of Hardcastle & Scott! Check them out on Youtube!
Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 start at the Back of the Bull event room behind the Bull Hotel at 64 High Street, Stony Stratford, MK11 1AQ.
Tickets are available through WeGotTickets.com
For more information contact: [email protected]