Westbury’s Winter Art Market returns this November

By WestburyArts Centre
Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 16:56 BST
We are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of Westbury’s unique and highly popular Winter Art Market, taking place this November! Join us on Saturday, 15th and Sunday, 16th, from 10:30am to 4:00pm. Entry is free, and everyone is welcome.

Westbury’s Resident Artists will open their studios, offering a rare glimpse into the creative spaces where their inspiring works are brought to life. Visitors can explore a diverse range of art, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, jewellery, textiles, and ceramics - there truly is something for everyone.

In addition to our resident talent, we are excited to feature a curated selection of local artists, each showcasing their unique handmade crafts available for purchase.

Whether you’re looking for unique home décor, stunning textiles, beautiful ceramics, or thoughtful gifts, the Westbury Winter Art Market has something special for everyone. This is the perfect opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones, teachers, or someone special, while supporting local artists, small businesses, and the wider community.

Join us at Westbury Arts Centre on Saturday, 15th and Sunday, 16th, from 10:30am to 4:00pm. Entry is free, and everyone is welcome.

Save the date and join us for a celebration of creativity and community spirit!

Good to know:

Accessible parking only available on-site. Free parking nearby, visit Westbury Arts Centre's website (on www.westburyartscentre.org.uk) for more details.

